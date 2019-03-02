SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Scottsdale Airport has reopened after an airplane made a belly landing and veered off a runway.
According to Scottsdale Airport, the incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m.
That's when a Cessna 172 had reported gear problems and made a belly landing.
The plane then veered off the runway upon landing.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the pilot was the only person aboard and wasn't injured.
