MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A small training plane made a belly landing at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Thursday morning.
According to Ryan Smith with Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the plane's landing gear was stuck in the 'up' position and slid down the runway on its belly.
Smith said this type of plane is used by ATP Flight School, which partners with ASU.
There were two people on board the plane at the time and no injuries were reported.
The runway is currently closed for the investigation.
Sure "stuck" in the up position means the pilot forgot he was flying retractable. I know a guy who did that and it cost $20,000 to fix it.
