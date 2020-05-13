PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane landed in the desert near Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix.
The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road.
According to the FAA, a single-engine Mooney M20 aircraft landed in a desert area, one mile east of Deer Valley. The plane landed short of the runway due to unknown circumstances.
Phoenix fire said two people were on board the plane. They were found in stable condition and were evaluated by firefighters. Both of them refused transport to the hospital.
Deer Valley Airport is still open to all aircraft traffic.
