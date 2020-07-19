PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream" is the motto of National Ice Cream Day or any day for that matter. And just an FYI, calories don't count of National Ice Cream Day!
You can't go wrong with ice cream! Mint chocolate chip, coffee, vanilla, chocolate chip, Oreo, cookie dough, double chocolate, bubblegum and so forth. You can't forget the toppings like hot fudge, caramel, sprinkles, cherries, cookies, candy, and we can go on and on.
Local ice cream shops:
There are so many ice cream shops around the Phoenix-area.This is just an example of what is out there! Besides, Arizonans need their ice cream to get through the Arizona summers.
Deals on ice cream:
- Baskin-Robbins - Get a regular scoop of ice cream when you place an order of at least $15 through DoorDash with the code "BASKINSCOOP". If you have the Baskin-Robbins app, for the first time you can get a free regular-sized scoop.
- Burger King - $1 mini shakes
- Dairy Queen - Get $1 off any size dipped cones with their app.
- McDonald's - With their app, you can get 25 cent cones