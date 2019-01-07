PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Planning to serve pizza and beer on Super Bowl Sunday? Pizza Hut is making it a little easier.
The restaurant is expanding its beer delivery services in Arizona this month.
On Monday, the company announced another expansion to more restaurants in more states, including here in Arizona.
Pizza Hut aims to grow beer delivery capabilities to 1,000 restaurants by summer.
And the timing couldn't be better!
According to a recent survey, 86 percent of Americans plan to serve both pizza and beer at an upcoming Super Bowl party.
"As the official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, we've been celebrating football fans all season long, so it only makes sense for us to bring more customers the beloved combo of pizza and beer ahead of the Super Bowl," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer of Pizza Hut. "We are proud to be pioneers of beer delivery and are well-poised to take on more markets in the coming year."
In December 2017, Pizza Hut launched its beer delivery pilot program in Arizona and expanded to parts of California five months later. Now, in 2019, with strong franchise partner participation, the company is in seven different states with additional markets forthcoming.
"Our expanded beer delivery program and Super Bowl weekend creates a great level of excitement across our participating franchise partners and team members," said Nicolas Burquier, chief customer and operations officer for Pizza Hut. "Beer delivery is a game-changing lever that we'll continue to pull in order to deliver oven-hot pizzas with ice-cold beer to customers watching and celebrating their favorite teams."
Qualifying orders must meet delivery minimum requirements and be placed through PizzaHut.com, the Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android or via phone. Delivery fees apply. For more information about Pizza Hut visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to PizzaHut.com to order.
(1) comment
Too bad their pizza tastes like someone took a dump on a circular piece of bread.
