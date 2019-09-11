MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pita Jungle announced it will open a location in Mesa this November.
This will be the third Pita Jungle location in Mesa and third new location opening in the Valley since last year.
The new Mesa location will be located on the corner of Alta Mesa Drive and McKellips Road in northeast Mesa.
The restaurant will feature a large main dining area, outdoor patio and an inviting full bar. The restaurant will be open for lunch, happy hour and dinner seven days a week, serving its Mediterranean dishes that Pita Jungle has been known for 25 years.
Pita Jungle will hire approximately 60 part-time and full-time employees from now until opening day. The restaurant, located at 5609 East McKellips Road in Mesa, will be looking to fill many positions from servers to kitchen staff and everything in between. Pita Jungle is also currently hiring for its Park West location in Peoria which is planned to open this fall.