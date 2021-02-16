GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A roaming dog attacked three people in Gilbert on Monday evening.
The dog owner, Avauntee Andrepoint, believes her 12-year-old son did not close the gate properly and her two dogs, a huskie, and a pit bull, escaped.
The victims range from a 16-yr-old girl to a man in his 70's. The pit bull, Chop, is responsible for the attacks.
Ashley Foy, the youngest person who got bit, says she saw the two dogs walking around unattended, so she was checking to see if they had a collar, but as soon as she got to the ground, Chop went after her.
"One of them jumped on me and attacked me and bite my leg," Foy said.
The other two victims say the attack was unprovoked.
"She didn't even approach the dog. The dog charged at her and she didn't even have time to get back into the car before it latched on to her leg," said Emily Ellsworth.
Ellsworth lives next door to the dog owner and spoke to one of the women injured, who says things could have been worse.
"Because right across the street is this adorable family with little kids who are 3 and 1 (year old) and they play outside every single day. She said that if I had to get bit so one of those kids didn't get bit so that everyone in the neighborhood knew this was a problem, it's worth it. I'm glad it was me and not someone else," said Ellsworth.
All three victims were taken to the emergency room. Luckily, the injuries were minor.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has Chop in its custody and the department is investigating the attacks. Arizona's Family reached out to see what will happen to the dog, but we did not hear back.