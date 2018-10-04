GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ. (AP) -- A series of breaks in a Grand Canyon water pipeline has put the national park under tighter water restrictions.
Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said Wednesday the breaks have been repaired, but additional maintenance is needed, including flushing the line.
Ceja-Cervantes says the park will remain in conservation mode until the work is done and the water storage tank on the South Rim reaches a sustainable level. She says rainy weather has prevented crews from working on the section of the decades-old pipeline most prone to breaking.
The tighter restrictions mean water is served by request only at park businesses. Water-filling stations at the South Kaibab and Bright Angel trailheads on the South Rim have been turned off. Residents and visitors always are asked to conserve water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.