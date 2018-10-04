Grand Canyon Water Pipeline

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows water spraying from a break in an exposed section of the Grand Canyon trans-canyon waterline. Park officials plan to replace at least part of the decades-old and problem-plagued pipeline that plunges down into the canyon and back up the other side to supply water to South Rim hotels, campgrounds and other facilities at the northern Arizona park. (National Park Service via AP)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ. (AP) -- A series of breaks in a Grand Canyon water pipeline has put the national park under tighter water restrictions.

Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said Wednesday the breaks have been repaired, but additional maintenance is needed, including flushing the line.

Ceja-Cervantes says the park will remain in conservation mode until the work is done and the water storage tank on the South Rim reaches a sustainable level. She says rainy weather has prevented crews from working on the section of the decades-old pipeline most prone to breaking.

The tighter restrictions mean water is served by request only at park businesses. Water-filling stations at the South Kaibab and Bright Angel trailheads on the South Rim have been turned off. Residents and visitors always are asked to conserve water.

2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

