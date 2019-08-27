CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Calling all shoppers and food lovers! New stores and eateries are coming to Chandler Fashion Center this fall.
Two stores for women, EVEREVE and Aerie will join the shopping center. Despite Pinkberry and Häagen-Dazs missing the summer blaze, their frozen desserts will also be available soon.
Adding on to the sweets list is DoughLicious Desserts an edible cookie dough shop, this will be located in a kiosk near Crayola.
Finally, to top off the food directory, Potato Corner, a kiosk known for flavored french fries will open near the Disney Store.