GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pine-Strawberry fire chief who went missing has been found.
Gary Morris, 73, was reported missing at about 9:30 Tuesday morning.
He had gone off on a four-day, 51-mile hike -- by himself.
According to the Pine-Strawberry Fire District, he was almost 12 hours past the time he was supposed to be picked up at that point in the Doll Baby area.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department says Morris is an experienced hiker, calling this latest endeavor along the Arizona Trail "one of his typical 'alone time' hikes that he loves to take."
He's also a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.
Until Morris failed to contact anybody, there was no reason to believe he was in trouble.
"His last communication expressed that he was on schedule for his pick-up," according to a PSFD statement sent to Arizona's Family. "He indicated that he would call when he made it to the end of the trail."
That call didn't come.
But on Wednesday afternoon, we learned that officials finally did make contact with him over the phone, and at first report he was said to be okay.
A helicopter was being sent in to rescue him.