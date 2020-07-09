PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cooper Lamb, the son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lambson, has been accused of driving while impaired and hitting a person who was riding a bike Wednesday.
Pinal County deputies discovered it was the sheriff's son after heading to the accident around 6:45 p.m.
The person riding the bike has suffered severe injuries from the collision and is in the hospital.
To avoid any conflict of interest, Sheriff Lamb has requested that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office take over the investigation. Because of the extreme injuries of the bicyclist, MCSO's Vehicular Crimes Unit Detectives were assigned.
Toxicology results for Cooper are pending. Investigators are waiting for results before charges can be filed. His vehicle has also been impounded as evidence.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this incident.