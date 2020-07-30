FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is creating a different posse program to help people protect their community.

The PCSO Citizens Posse will be a volunteer-based group that will help out deputies in enforcing the law during a major incident. They won't be patrolling or assisting deputies on a daily basis.

Those who want to be posse members will have to take a four-hour training course on constitutional law, search and seizure, basic firearm safety, home safety, and the use of force. There will also be an option for trainees to practice in a virtual simulator with an instructor. That information will also be helpful in protecting their families.

“As Sheriff of Pinal County, I am given the authority to deputize civilians to assist in law enforcement. While we hope such an action is never required, we want to make sure those willing to step into the role are trained and ready,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Citizens Posse members must undergo a minimal background check and sign a waiver. Once they complete the training, they'll receive a completion certificate and an ID card. People outside of Pinal County can apply to become a member of the Citizens Posse. For more information, click/tap here.