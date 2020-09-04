STANFIELD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding the gunman that shot and killed a 16-year-old boy early earlier this week.
Pinal County Sheriff deputies were called to a home just after midnight Tuesday following reports of a shooting in Stanfield, which is about 20 minutes west of Casa Grande. Deputies arrived and found Isaac Rosales suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Investigators say Rosales had been in a "confrontation with an unknown suspect in front of the home," prior to the shooting.
The suspect is described as a 15-16-year-old Black or Hispanic boy, thin build with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was seen in a dark-colored SUV. PCSO released a sketch of the suspect.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the PCSO Silent Witness Line at 520-866-8105.