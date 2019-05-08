PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scam calls coming from a man posing as a deputy.
PCSO said a man with a heavy southern accent who calls himself Sgt. Clay Walker has targeted people claiming they missed court or that they needed to come to the sheriff's office.
The man reportedly told the victims to go to Home Depot and buy gift cards to pay their fines.
PCSO says a victim tried to get more information from the man to verify that he was with the sheriff's office and the man became hostile and threatened the victim with arrest.
Deputies with PCSO called the scammer's number, 520-812-5682, and found that the number has an automated system similar to PCSO's phone system.
After pressing 4, the suspect answered "Sgt. Clay Walker, Pinal County Sheriff's Department," and insisted he was a deputy with PCSO even when he was told that real deputies were calling him.
PCSO will never call you to notify you that you missed court or failed to show up for jury duty and they will never ask you for money.
PCSO says if you receive one of these calls to hang up and call the department back directly 520-866-5111. Do not give out any personal information or payment.
