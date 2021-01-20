PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cooper Lamb, son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection to a crash last summer where he was believed to be impaired.
Cooper's toxicology results were released this week, and according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, who is investigating the crash, Cooper was impaired at the time of the crash. MCSO says Cooper Lamb will be charged with aggravated assault and one count of possession of dangerous drugs. MCSO did not say what drugs Cooper had at the time of the crash.
Cooper was accused of driving while impaired and hitting a bicyclist on July 8, 2020. The person riding the bike suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.
To avoid any conflict of interest at the time, Sheriff Lamb requested that the MCSO take over the investigation. Because of the extreme injuries of the bicyclist, MCSO's Vehicular Crimes Unit detectives were assigned.
Cooper is in MCSO custody and expected to be booked and processed before appearing in front of a judge.