PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cooper Lamb, son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection to a crash last summer where he was believed to be impaired.
According to court paperwork obtained by Arizona's Family, Cooper was driving his vehicle at about about 50 MPH in the area of Gary and Judd roads on July 8, 2020, when he hit a 59-year-old bicyclist.
The bicyclist hit the windshield and roof of Cooper's car before being ejected onto a dirt shoulder.
Court paperwork obtained by Arizona's Family shows Cooper was impaired at the time of the crash with Etizolam, Alprazolam in his system.
To avoid any conflict of interest at the time, Sheriff Lamb requested that the MCSO take over the investigation. Because of the extreme injuries of the bicyclist, MCSO's Vehicular Crimes Unit detectives were assigned.
Cooper has been charged with aggravated assault and dangerous drug possession.