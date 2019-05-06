QUEEN CREEK, AZ ( 3 TV / CBS 5 ) - Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek is now the scene of the most stressful drive of Darin Mallett's life.
“I’m staring out the window like, 'pull us over pull us over!'” said Darin.
He was waiting to be pulled over on with his girlfriend Chelsey, but on purpose!
[WATCH: Pinal County traffic stop turns into a marriage proposal]
“We’re gonna go pull him out here in a second,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a now-viral video. He was in on the plan.
“I was like, 'Nah there’s no way,'" said Darin. "No way they’d be able to help me out with that!”
But, Sheriff Lamb agreed. Darin planned for the sheriff to pull them over so he could propose to Chelsey.
“Nothing went the way it was supposed to go that morning," said Darin. “Honestly, I thought she would hate it.”
And at first, she did.
“I’m being pulled over. I was so mad!” said Chelsey.
There was no turning back.
“I need you to get out of your car,” you can hear Sheriff Lamb saying in the video. “Stand right here, and go ahead and face me. So how well do you know Darrin?” he goes on in the video.
“I’m like, 'Oh my god, Sheriff Lamb is going to arrest me. This is going to be great,'" said Chelsey. "And then he [Darin] gets on one knee and I’m like, 'Oh my God, I’m being proposed to!'”
“You mean the world to me. Will you marry me?” Darrin said in the video.
“Yeah!” Chelsey said in thr video before they kiss and hug.
Darin said he proposed this way because Chelsey didn't want a crowd of people to watch. Now their video has thousands and thousands of views.
But, for better or for worse right?!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.