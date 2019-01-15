PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey made it clear that securing Arizona's water future is his priority.
"It's an issue that deserves your attention, which is why it's first on my list," said Ducey.
During his state of the state speech Monday, he stressed that the Legislature needs to pass a drought contingency plan for the Colorado River before the federal government's Jan. 31 deadline.
The drought contingency plan is an agreement with surrounding states about how much Arizona will cut back on its use of Colorado River water in order to keep Lake Mead levels from dropping to emergency lows.
If Arizona doesn't come up with a plan by Jan. 31, the federal government can step in and tell Arizona how to manage its water.
"It's been said whiskey is for drinking. Water is for fighting," exclaimed Ducey. "Here's the bottom line. We're in a 19-year drought. It's going to get worse before it gets better. Arizona and our neighboring states draw more water from the Colorado River than Mother Nature puts back," he explained.
Tiffany Shedd was one of many people who spoke at a news conference at the Arizona State Capitol Rose Garden Tuesday.
Shedd, a Pinal County farmer, explained the water situation "will call a tailspin... it's not just about a few farmers saying we want to stay in business in Pinal County. This is about a county that needs to stay alive."
It's not just the farmers who will be affected.
"When you cut farming because of the water cost by 40 percent, you also cut tractor sales, chemical inputs, fertilizers, trucks," she explained of the ripple-down effect.
Dan Thelander was also at the news conference but traveled to his farm to explain his water situation. He co-owns about 5,000 acres of farmland with his family. They grow crops like alfalfa, cotton and corn silage, which is a kind of animal feed.
He knows it's likely that Pinal County farmers could be among the most impacted by the drought contingency plan and is already bracing for big changes.
A majority of the water Thelander uses comes from the Central Arizona Project, which is sourced by the Colorado River.
In order to conserve water, he plans to cut his alfalfa planting by about 500 acres this year. The alfalfa he grows is used to feed cattle at local dairy farms. That, he says, accounts for about 10 percent of his profit and production.
Next year, he says he might have to cut 40 percent of production and profits.
"These cuts are going to be very painful," he explained. "We're going to have to lay off employees at some point. We're going to not buy as many things from local business so it's going to hurt the Pinal County economy, as well."
He explained it could create a domino effect on the agriculture business. Water is the lifeline of the agriculture business in Pinal County. Without it, crops can't grow.
A recent study by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension found Pinal County agriculture is a big economic driver and ranks in the top two percent of all U.S. counties for total value of agriculture sales.
If water levels in Lake Mead continue to drop at the current rate, the study projected 480 people working full-time or part-time agriculture jobs in Pinal County could be out of work.
To prevent farms from taking a bigger hit in the future, Thelander is asking the Legislature to allocate more money so farmers can drill for wells.
"We just want a fair shot at staying in business so we can keep producing," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.