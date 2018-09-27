A Pinal County Sheriff's Office DUI task force made 129 stops on Saturday and Sunday.
PCSO said one stop led police to 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine found in the vehicle of 48-year-old Michael Mylander, who had a warrant out for his arrest.
“We are going to be tough on anyone who drinks or does drugs and decides to get behind the wheel,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
Deputies made three aggravated DUI arrests, 16 misdemeanor DUI arrests and 17 DUI drug arrests.
