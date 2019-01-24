PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Pinal County detention officer who was arrested after he was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy was found dead in a jail cell, authorities said.
Robert Bruce Hunter, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell at Lower Buckeye Jail around 2:15 a.m. Thursday when an MCSO detention officer was performing a routine security walk, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
[RELATED: Facebook alerts police about Pinal County detention officer having sex with 15-year-old boy, Mesa PD says]
MCSO said medical staff responded immediately and began CPR. Phoenix Fire Department also arrived about 7 minutes later, but Hunter was pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m.
MCSO said Hunter was housed alone due to his charges and his status as a former employee of a law enforcement agency.
Hunter had been placed on administrative leave and faced a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Hunter was arrested Jan. 11 after Mesa Police Department confirmed they received a tip from Facebook that a man was communicating with a boy and that they had met for sexual contact in the past, and were planning to meet again for sexual contact.
Hunter had been with the department since April of 2009.
MCSO said an internal investigation will be conducted, which is routine for all inmate deaths.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released the following statement about Hunter's death:
"PCSO learned about what happened this morning. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We are also offering peer support to any of this co-workers who need it."
