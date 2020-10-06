CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said it made one of the largest drug busts in recent years when deputies stopped an SUV full of different kinds of drugs.
On Thursday, deputies pulled over the SUV on the Interstate 10 in Casa Grande just before 1 p.m. PCSO said the driver, later identified as Rogelio Bustamante, couldn't keep his story straight, so deputies used a K-9 to search the SUV. In it, they found 166 packages containing 54,840 fentanyl pills, 124.8 pounds of heroin, and 103.7 pounds of methamphetamine. The drugs are worth nearly $1.8 million. PCSO said Bustamante was arrested and booked on drug charges. He also had an outstanding warrant from Nogales and was driving on a suspended license.
The PCSO K-9 unit was part of a partnership with the United States Border Patrol during an "Operation Stonegarden" mission.
PCSO DEPUTIES STOP SUV LOADED WITH ILLEGAL DRUGSOn Thursday, in one of the largest drug busts in recent years, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office seized nearly $1.8 million in methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl pills. pic.twitter.com/BfPtm57xVU— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) October 6, 2020