PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Information from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office helped to nab an accused sexual predator in Australia.
Deputies said Thomas Shields used the internet with the hope of luring a teenage girl.
They told Arizona’s Family he was in Austrailia, and the "girl" he spoke with was an undercover deputy from Pinal County.
According to deputies, Shields is one of more than a dozen worldwide predators they have helped to catch in recent years.
"It's really getting down and finding out what jurisdictions (criminals) are in,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.
Pinal County authorities said they have nabbed predators in places like France, England and New Zealand.
More than 20 worldwide accused predators have been caught in recent years.
According to Sheriff Lamb, partnerships with both Interpol and the FBI make worldwide investigations possible.
