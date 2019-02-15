TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a 53-year-old jail inmate died after being injured during an altercation with a corrections officer.
On Thursday, Feb. 14., sheriff's officials say there was a "use of force" encounter between inmate David Ray Maxwell and corrections officer Jason Hubert at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Maxwell was given medical treatment, but died at the scene.
Officer Hubert was not injured.
On Friday, corrections department officials said the officer trained to work inside the facility have "limited force options available to them."
The department said those options only include "officer presence, verbal communications, hard and soft empty hand control techniques, pain compliance techniques and pepper spray."
Hubert has been employed with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department since October 2007. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
Pima County medical examiner's officials are awaiting toxicology tests to determine a cause of death.
This incident remains under investigation.
