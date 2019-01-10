TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say an inmate who escaped from the Pima County jail in Tucson two weeks ago has been found dead in Mexico.
Details about the death of 30-year-old Luis Moreno weren't immediately released Thursday.
County sheriff's officials say Moreno escaped through the back dock outside of the jail's kitchen on Dec. 28.
He was last seen running toward a wash near the detention complex.
Authorities say Moreno had turned himself in to face 30 days in jail for an outstanding DUI warrant the previous day.
(1) comment
At least we do not have to spend tax money getting him back. Must have been killed by his cartel friends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.