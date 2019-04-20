TUCSON (AP) - Pima County’s efforts to reduce its jail population are paying off.
The County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said in a memo that as of April 11, over $130,000 was saved as a result of 40 defendants being released from the jail either through referrals to residential treatment facilities or releases to enhanced case supervision for substance abuse or mental issues, as reported by the Arizona Daily Star.
A new committee in March began assessing the custody status of inmates to identify safe and effective release conditions while considering public safety concerns.
The county plans to open a building outside the jail to use as a pre-booking area to prevent non-violent offenders from being booked in the first place.
(1) comment
so they are releasing criminals on the public to save the public's money? Hmm how many of them will now endanger the public whose tax money is being routed elsewhere?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.