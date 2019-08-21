TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Pima County sheriff's corrections officer died on the job at the Superior Court building in Tucson Wednesday morning.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier held a news conference in the afternoon regarding the incident.
He said that one of the department's corrections officer "suffered a fatal injury while on the job at the Superior Court building."
"At that time he was in a secure area, not accessible to the public," Napier continued.
Napier says the deputy's death was not the result of any contact with an inmate, and that he likely was alone when he died.
"There were several corrections officers nearby who were there within seconds of the incident, but the injuries to our corrections officer were fatal," said Napier.
The Pima County Superior Court building was put on lockdown after the death was discovered.
But the Sheriff’s Department said that there were no outstanding suspects or and that there was never any danger to the public.
"This is an incredibly sad day for our department," said Napier.
