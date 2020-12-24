TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Pima County corrections officer was arrested on Wednesday for two misdemeanor assault charges.
36-year-old Michael Flaminio, a corrections officer for twelve years, was involved in a use of force incident in August of 2020.
According to a press release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, Flaminio was reviewed after the supervisory staff looked into the incident further, leading them to turn over information to the detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division of PCSO. Details on the incident were not released.
PCSO decided after investigating, that the officer's actions were criminal and that he should be arrested on two misdemeanor assault charges.
Flaminio was cited and released for both charges on Wednesday night.
He was on paid leave since the incident on August 15 pending the investigation.