PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The pilot of a flight bound for Phoenix reported a close encounter with an unidentified flying object "that almost looked like a cruise missile" earlier this week, according to the author of a blog specializing in aviation and space news. Steve Douglass, who writes the Deep Black Horizon blog, says he recorded scanner traffic from an American Airlines passenger jet. He called it an "intercepted aviation monitoring recording."

Flight 2292 out of Dallas was over the northeast corner of New Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 21, when the pilot radioed shortly after noon Arizona time.

"Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us," the pilot is heard saying in the recording Douglass uploaded to his blog. "I hate to say this, but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us."

Douglass said Flight 2292, which gave its call sign during its transmission, was at about 37,000 feet, and there was "no significant military aircraft presence" in the area at the time.

"No reply [to the pilot's transmission] was monitored by Albuquerque Center because local (Amarillo) air traffic walked on top of it," Douglass wrote.

Arizona's Family reached out to the FAA and American Airlines about the incident. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor sent us a brief statement Wednesday.

"A pilot reported seeing an object over New Mexico shortly after noon local time on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. FAA air traffic controllers did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes."

American Airlines also sent us a brief statement Wednesday, but did little more than confirm that the transmission came from Flight 2292.

"Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21."

The airline's spokesman did not elaborate on what that "additional information" was.

In addition to the 14-second clip of the American Airlines pilot, Douglass uploaded his entire recordings from Sunday morning.

Flight 2292 landed without incident in Phoenix.

This is not the first time a pilot -- either commercial or military -- has reported an encounter with a UFO. Last April, the Pentagon officially released footage showing "unidentified aerial phenomena." The video had been released by a private company several months earlier.

WATCH: Pentagon officially releases UFO videos The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" that had previously been released by a private company.

Related UFO stories

UFO sighting earlier this year

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Large blue UFO seen above Hawaiian island Residents in Hawaii said they spotted a strange blue object in the sky above Oahu, and some believe it could be a UFO.

One of the most famous UFO sightings in the world happened in Phoenix