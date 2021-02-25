American Airlines planes

American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Airlines in the U.S. are starting to idle planes due to a sharp drop in bookings caused by the COVID-19 and coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The pilot of a flight bound for Phoenix reported a close encounter with an unidentified flying object "that almost looked like a cruise missile" earlier this week, according to the author of a blog specializing in aviation and space news. Steve Douglass, who writes the Deep Black Horizon blog, says he recorded scanner traffic from an American Airlines passenger jet. He called it an "intercepted aviation monitoring recording."

Flight 2292 out of Dallas was over the northeast corner of New Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 21, when the pilot radioed shortly after noon Arizona time.

"Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us," the pilot is heard saying in the recording Douglass uploaded to his blog. "I hate to say this, but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us."

Recording of American Airlines pilot reporting UFO

Douglass said Flight 2292, which gave its call sign during its transmission, was at about 37,000 feet, and there was "no significant military aircraft presence" in the area at the time.

"No reply [to the pilot's transmission] was monitored by Albuquerque Center because local (Amarillo) air traffic walked on top of it," Douglass wrote.

Arizona's Family reached out to the FAA and American Airlines about the incident. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor sent us a brief statement Wednesday.

"A pilot reported seeing an object over New Mexico shortly after noon local time on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. FAA air traffic controllers did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes."

American Airlines also sent us a brief statement Wednesday, but did little more than confirm that the transmission came from Flight 2292.

"Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21."

The airline's spokesman did not elaborate on what that "additional information" was.

In addition to the 14-second clip of the American Airlines pilot, Douglass uploaded his entire recordings from Sunday morning.

Flight 2292 landed without incident in Phoenix.

This is not the first time a pilot -- either commercial or military -- has reported an encounter with a UFO. Last April, the Pentagon officially released footage showing "unidentified aerial phenomena." The video had been released by a private company several months earlier.

Trump calls newly released UFO footage 'a hell of a video'

Related UFO stories

'The Phenomenon' updates the UFO debate through new Pentagon disclosures
US intelligence agencies have 180 days to share what they know about UFOs, thanks to the Covid-19 relief and spending bill
US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
Pentagon to launch task force to investigate UFO sightings

UFO sighting earlier this year

One of the most famous UFO sightings in the world happened in Phoenix

+2
The Phoenix Lights: The mystery remains

The Phoenix Lights: The mystery remains

It is the most famous so-called UFO sighting in the world. "The Phoenix Lights" captured the world's attention 17 years ago- March 13, 1997.Every year new witnesses come forward to tell the story they

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you