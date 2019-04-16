FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One person has died after a helicopter crashed near Fountain Hills on Tuesday morning.
The pilot has been identified as Rucie Moore, professor and Helicopter Program Chair at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Prior to Embry-Riddle, Moore was a decorated helicopter test pilot for the U.S. Army.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Fort McDowell and Yavapai roads.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Arizona's Family that a Bell 206B crashed under "unknown circumstances".
The pilot departed from Falcon Field in Mesa before the crash occurred.
The FAA believes the pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.
Video from our news helicopter showed the aircraft down in a remote field, completely destroyed.
The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.
“Our dear colleague, Rucie Moore, was an outstanding pilot, an Army veteran and distinguished faculty member with deep experience in the flight test arena,” said Dr. Frank Ayers, Chancellor of Embry-Riddle’s Prescott campus. “His many contributions to the education of our students, including his extensive real world experience, was immeasurable. The entire Embry-Riddle family, our faculty, students and staff, feel his loss and extend our thoughts and prayers to his family.”
