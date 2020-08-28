TUSAYAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot suffered minor injuries after he crashed his plane on the highway near Grand Canyon National Park on Friday morning.
It happened just before 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 64 at the northern end of the Town of Tusayan. According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Andrew Dutzy was returning to Grand Canyon Airport when his engine died. He couldn't get it to restart so he was going to land on Highway 64. While trying to do that, his plane's right wing hit a light pole, which caused him to crash and flip the plane over. Dutzy was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for neck and back injuries. He was the only one on board. No one on the ground was injured.
Highway 64 was closed in both directions for hours but has since reopened. Federal investigators will look into the crash.