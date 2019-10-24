PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A ban on feeding pigeons in Phoenix went into effect in July, but some say people are flying in the face of the new ordinance.
"I want to have peace and harmony in my home. I don't have that," Keith Busby said. "I've got bird feces everywhere. I've got birds hitting my windows every morning."
Busby says his north Phoenix neighbor has fed pigeons for at least the past eight years. He's shot videos of hundreds of birds swooping in to eat in his neighbor's yard.
After the ban made feeding birds a misdemeanor, Busby says his neighbor started being more discreet by feeding the pigeons from his back door, where no one can see.
"It's a nonstop every-single-day issue," Busby said.
Busby says he's complained to the City, and that an inspector has come out. Still, he's frustrated that the pigeon feeding has continued.
"We need to see some action or just some action to get this to stop," Busby said.
While flocks of pigeons, feathers, and feces were clearly visible around his house, Busby's neighbor has previously denied that he feeds the pigeons. He didn't answer his door when Arizona's Family tried to contact him on Thursday.
Phoenix city leaders say they can't comment on pending cases, but they are asking for patience as the process plays out.
Bob Lozier of the City of Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department says this issue is more complicated than enforcing code issues like overgrown weeds.
"This is more behavior-related," Lozier said. "Where someone is actually taking an action that's intermittent. We have to spend a considerable amount of time just to identify whether it's a violation, then to pursue it."
Lozier says it's essential that there's due process in situations like this.
It's up to residents to report pigeon problems. To report these issues to the City of Phoenix, you should call 602-534-4444. (Click the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)