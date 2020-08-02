PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pig Fire which is burning along the I-17 north of State Route 179, has caused the right lane to close in order to allow firefighters to access.
The Pig Fire along the interstate that started Saturday night around 4:45 p.m. The fire is currently around 120 acres.
Arizona Department of Transportation says that the closure of the right lanes is between mileposts 301 and 3030 with no estimated time for reopening. ADOT expects the closure to be "lengthy".
The cause of the fire is unknown. There are no risks to any structures, homes or communities right now.
*I-17 LANE CLOSURE, please share* The right lane of I-17 NB is closed between mileposts 301 and 303 to allow access for firefighting efforts. A brush fire is burning in the area. This may be a lengthy lane closure. There is no estimated time for reopening. #aztraffic #i17 pic.twitter.com/H0rV7aD3BK— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 2, 2020
