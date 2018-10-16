PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Police say impairment may have been a factor when a pickup truck slammed into a City of Phoenix Streets & Transportation Utility truck.
The accident happened near 63rd Avenue and Indian School Road just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say two City of Phoenix Street Transportation workers had stopped their vehicle in the westbound curb lane of Indian School Road, just east of 63rd Avenue. As the two men were getting out of their vehicle, a westbound 2001 Chevrolet pickup collided with the rear of their vehicle.
The 20-year-old driver of the pickup received serious but not life-threatening injuries. He had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.
The 50-year-old man driving the City of Phoenix Streets and Transportation Utility pickup suffered minor injuries. His 49-year-old passenger also suffered minor injuries.
Investigators believe the driver of the pickup that rear-ended the Street Transportation vehicle may have been impaired
