GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The driver of a pickup truck that crashed through a wall and plunged into the swimming pool of a Goodyear home could be facing DUI and aggravated assault charges. It happened after a three-car crash in the neighborhood northeast of Estrella Parkway and Yuma Road in Goodyear. Photos from the scene showed the pickup with its front end in the pool and a second vehicle on its side.
The drivers of the pickup and the flipped car had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Paramedics pulled a woman from the third car. She suffered serious leg injuries but is expected to recover, according to police.
Investigators are trying to determine what happened in the moments leading up to the crash. Police say they believe the driver of the pickup might have been impaired.