MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There are repairs on the horizon for a Mesa homeowner after a pickup truck crashed into a house on Wednesday evening.
It happened near Country Club Road on McLellan Road, which is south of McKellips Road.
"Heard a great big bang, came out and the car is in that house over there," said neighbor Bonnie, who didn't want to give her full name.
Aerial video shows that the truck went into the front of the home, where a garage might have been. It appears it was boarded up.
The short brick wall between the house and the neighbor's property was damaged. Another brick wall on the other side of the neighbor's driveway was damaged as well. It's possible that the pickup plowed through both walls before crashing into the home.
Bonnie said a man got out of the truck with his wife and baby. She said the man originally wanted to drive the truck out of the house.
"(The homeowner) said he wanted to take the car out of there but she said, 'No! You're going to drop my house!'" said Bonnie.
She said the family then left the scene.
"I told them, 'Stop! You can't leave,'" said Bonnie.
But they kept going.
"So I followed them 3-and-a-half blocks and got into a car with another neighbor and tried to follow them, but we lost them," said Bonnie.
Police said those inside the truck haven't been found.
Bonnie said she was worried about the baby's health. She is also worried about how fast drivers go on her street, and hope speed bumps are put in.
Police said one woman was inside the home at the time of the crash but she wasn't hurt.