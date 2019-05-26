GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A pickup truck crashed into a house on Sunday night in Glendale.
It happened around 8 p.m. in a neighborhood near 79th and Georgia avenues.
Glendale police say there were people at home at the time but no one was hurt.
The home was evacuated after a gas line was ruptured when the truck hit the home. Fire officials say it was capped off.
The driver of the pickup truck, who lives right across the street from the home where he crashed his pickup truck, was undergoing questioning by police.
It is unclear if impairment was a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.