PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department released on Friday an edited video of an officer shooting an armed man who wanted to rob a convenience store earlier this month. It happened at a Circle K near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Jan. 6. Police said two officers went there and found Gary Sherrod standing outside with a gun in his hand.
The officers told him to drop the gun but he ignored their commands. One officer said Sherrod pointed his gun in his direction and that's when the officer shot his gun one time. While the officers' body-worn cameras were activated, they didn't have a clear view of the shooting since they were using their patrol SUVs for protection.
After the shooting, the two officers detained him and treated him until firefighters arrived. The officers found the gun on the ground and realized it was a pellet gun. Sherrod was taken to the hospital, where he's expected to recover. Once he's released, he'll be booked into jail on several charges. The names of the officers haven't been released and they're on paid administrative leave pending the results of the internal investigation, which is standard procedure.
Phoenix Police released this video on YouTube on Friday that contains edited versions of the police body cam footage as well as commentary by the department.