PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An iconic spot to watch indie films in downtown Phoenix won't be reopening its doors. FilmBar owner Kelly Aubey posted that the movie theater won't be resuming operations. It had been closed for about a month.
In the post, Aubey noted how hard it was to keep the place open in the world of COVID-19. "We were already operating on a razor's edge, and COVID has reduced the percentage of people who would normally come out to a show anytime in the near future to a point that's no longer supportable," Aubey said. The movie theater had been near Second and McKinley streets for more than a decade.
Aubey did point to possibly rebuilding as a nonprofit, saying, "It's not impossible." But he just wants to rest for now. "These last couple of years have done my head in and I need to take care of my mental health for a bit," he said.
He went on to thank his family and staff for all the good times over the years and praised how hard they worked. Aubey also said he is open to "serious offers" to keep FilmBar around and asked anyone interested to email him.
FilmBar is hosting a sale on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to get rid of everything. Aubey says there is a lot of audio and visual equipment, furniture, restaurant equipment, bottles of wine and FilmBar memorabilia up for sale.