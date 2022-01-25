PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A new report found a significant spike in the number of traffic deaths in Phoenix. There was a nearly 25% rise in just the last year, 232 people in 2021. The City Council took up the issue Tuesday afternoon, approving the goals associated with a new strategy called “Vision Zero.” Unofficial data from the city shows 97 of those deaths were pedestrians, which is a 40% increase from 2020.
“She was absolutely amazing. She was strong and hardworking and very motivating for everyone around her,” Isabel Hass said. Hass lost her friend, Victoria Daniene. The 28-year-old Air Force reservist was struck and killed while on a jog back in June. It happened on Buckeye Road west of 103rd Avenue. No arrest was made. “It would be important to get lighting out there so you can see. I mean, if you go there and stand right now, and it’s night time, you can’t see down the road,” Hass said.
The Comprehensive Road Safety Update found that 232 people were killed in crashes. Eight of them were bicyclists, while 127 were in vehicles. “I’m just growing increasingly frustrated by lots of talking and very little action,” Stacey Champion, an advocate, said. She’s been arguing the city needs to do more to make the roads safer for a decade. “We have very wide multiple lane roads with people traveling at very high speeds. Even driving, I can’t even count the number of people I see running red lights,” she said.
The City Council received an update during their policy session Tuesday afternoon. The city is working on an action plan, hiring staff and investing $6 million. They voted to incorporate “Vision Zero,” a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities. The city said doing so will make Phoenix more competitive for federal funding.
The city first making safety enhancements at these intersections:
- 75th Avenue and Indian School Road
- 19th Avenue and Southern Avenue
- 16th Street and Camelback Road