PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A new luxury resort is set to make its debut in Paradise Valley next summer.
Construction is now underway on the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, so start planning your staycation now.
The new resort will span more than 20 acres. It will also offer 215 guest rooms and boast one of the country's longest resort pools.
The luxury property, which will overlook Camelback Mountain, is designed to create relaxed and comfortable spaces that allow the natural beauty of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale to shine through.
Ritz-Carlton has shared some renderings of what the completed project will look like.
A massive grand lobby will greet guests with a water feature that cascades down through the property.
The resort’s 215 guest rooms include spacious rooms, oversize suites, detached casitas, and private bungalows.
Different areas of the resort will be connected by quiet, lush courtyard gardens and shaded walkways designed to create the sense of a "village."
Large windows with deep overhangs will promote the resort’s indoor/outdoor living theme, and will offer unobstructed views of Valley sunsets.
The main pool allows guests to dive into the lap of luxury. The pool will span nearly 400 feet, making it one of the longest resort pools in North America. Start swimming at one end it looks like you can swim right to Camelback Mountain.
Hungry? Diners can enjoy seasonal, fresh cuisine. A specialty dining concept will harvest seasonal produce from the resort’s anticipated herb garden and 400-tree citrus orchard, incorporating ingredients into the daily menus.
And let's not forget the spa. The resort will offer a 16,000-square-foot spa, with both indoor and outdoor treatment rooms. Spa guests will have exclusive access to a private pool with a circuit of various jetted treatments along with a whirlpool, rainwalk and cabanas.
The resort will also feature a 2,500 square-foot state-of-the-art health and fitness center, various indoor/outdoor meeting and event spaces, and a grand lawn with stunning views of Camelback, Mummy and McDowell mountains.
The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley is the centerpiece of the $2 billion, 122-acre master-planned community of The Palmeraie, located off Scottsdale Road north of Lincoln Drive.
The resort will be surrounded by 81 single-level Ritz-Carlton Residences Villas, ranging in size from 1,700 to 4,800 square feet, and 39 single-family Ritz-Carlton Residences Estate Homes, ranging from 5,500 to 12,000 square feet.
For more information, please visit RitzCarlton.com.
