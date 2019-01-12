GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale is aglow tonight as "Glendale Glitter and Glow" takes over the streets.
Some 80,000 people are expected to flock to Glendale to take in the more than 20 hot air balloons and 1.6 million LED lights.
The celebration takes place throughout 16 blocks of historic Downtown Glendale.
A highlight for visitors will be specially-shaped balloons, as well as mass glows, in which the balloon pilots will fire the balloons all at once to create an illuminating spectacle.
The dazzling scene of vibrant glowing colors and twinkling lights, combined with musical performances and delicious food and beverages is a feast for all the senses.
Come check it out. The event runs until 10 p.m.
Admission is free and free shuttles are available from Glendale Community College, at 59th and Olive avenues. Shuttles pick up from the northeast parking lots of the college, accessing from 59th Avenue and Vogel, and the last shuttle will leave downtown Glendale at 10:15.
In addition, there is street parking in and around the downtown, but will fill up quickly; event attendees also have the option of paying for preferred parking in the two downtown garages, both of which are accessible from 59th Avenue and Glenn Drive.
Please note: the intersection of 59th and Olive avenues is under construction and lanes are restricted. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for traffic delays, and consider accessing the parking lots from the north.
