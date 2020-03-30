SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some pictures are worth a thousand words.
This magical image is worth just four: "Will you marry me?"
Australian photographer and freelance travel writer Nicola Robb was hiking in Sedona on March 21 (just before making an emergency flight back to Australia amid coronavirus concerns.) That's when she just happened to capture this romantic proposal on film.
She was only trying to get some good shots of the sunset near Cathedral Rock, but instead, captured a once-in-a-lifetime moment for this couple.
"They were sort of chatting, and you could sort of see them in the corner of your eye, and something was happening, and then he went down on one knee," Robb said in a Skype interview with Arizona's Family. "We were like, oh my goodness!"
"I hiked up to catch the sunset, and snapped a proposal happening," she posted on her Facebook page.
Now, Robb would love to give the happy couple the photo she took. Trouble is, she doesn't know who they are!
She had told them "congratulations" as they headed back down the mountain, but at the time, didn't think to ask them if they wanted her to send them the photo.
Now, Robb hopes to track them down so they can have this special picture. Robb thought that by sharing the photo on social media, someone might recognize the lovebirds.
If this is you, or if you know who it is, please email Nicola at nikki.k.photos@gmail.com.