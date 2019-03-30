MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A photo appearing to show a racist promposal is making its rounds online.
In it, a poster says, "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm pick you 4 prom?"
[WATCH: Mesa student 'disgusted' by controversial promposal]
Sources tell Arizona's Family the girl in the photo is a student at Mountain View High School.
The school district sent Arizona's Family a statement saying, "Mesa Public Schools and Mountain View High School do not condone the contents of the message posted on a student's personal social media account. The parents of the students involved have been notified."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.