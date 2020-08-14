PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As Phoenix swelters through its hottest summer on record, people experiencing homelessness are finding themselves in life-or-death situations.

"It's very deadly," said Robert Ledoux, who was catching a break from the heat at Phoenix's Justa Center for homeless seniors. "It's gonna get deadly pretty fast if you don't have water."

COVID-19 has limited the places where the city's homeless can go to cool down during the day. At night, Phoenix's "heat island" effect traps the heat in the concrete and pavement, keeping temperatures higher than in rural areas and making it tough for people sleeping on the streets.

The record temperatures have led to a deadly year. While the confirmed number of heat deaths so far is around the same as last year's (25 heat-related deaths so far in 2020 compared to 27 heat-related deaths during the same time last year), there's been a jump in the number of cases under investigation. There are 222 cases under investigation so far in 2020, opposed to 122 cases under investigation at this time last year.

Meanwhile, the majority of the confirmed deaths, 80%, took place outdoors.

"I'm mad because every single heat death, in my opinion. is a preventable death," said community advocate Stacey Champion.

Champion says more money should be spent proactively to prevent heat deaths.

Though some charitable organizations are trying to fill in the gaps.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission's Code Red: Summer Heat Relief program distributes water to people living on the streets.

But this year they're running out of water because of high demand and lower than usual donations because of COVID-19.

"Usually we have water double-stacked high," said Tom Smith, who drives a water truck for the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

Smith says this summer they've been going through at least 20 palettes of water per week this summer.

Crazy heat! Phoenix hits high temp of 117 degrees, tying record Friday marked Day 38 of temps of over 110 degrees (we broke that record this past weekend).

On Friday, as we hit 117 degrees in Phoenix, their stock of water was looking low. "There are still people we can't reach out and help," Smith said. "And there are people out there right now that need water."