PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An act of hate is being investigated at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center in downtown Phoenix.
Somebody or a group spray painted swastikas at the historical preservation site near Fourth and Lincoln streets. There was also the N-word in red paint on the sidewalk. The museum wasn't open at the time. Police said they're aware of the graffiti and looking into it.
The Carver Museum's website says it has exhibits, collections and a variety of community education programs show how Black people shaped the history of Phoenix and the state.