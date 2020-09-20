blurred swastikas

The vandalism was spotted on Sunday.

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An act of hate is being investigated at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center in downtown Phoenix.

Somebody or a group spray painted swastikas at the historical preservation site near Fourth and Lincoln streets. There was also the N-word in red paint on the sidewalk. The museum wasn't open at the time. Police said they're aware of the graffiti and looking into it.

blured n-word

Police said they're aware of the graffiti.

The Carver Museum's website says it has exhibits, collections and a variety of community education programs show how Black people shaped the history of Phoenix and the state.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you