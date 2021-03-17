PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix's Asian American community is speaking out against a nationwide increase in hate-related incidents. "A lot of us are at home scared. Not sure what to do, not sure how to navigate," said Phoenix-based artist Shela Yu.

According to data from Phoenix PD, in 2020 there were only three instances of anti-Asian bias crimes in the City of Phoenix, and 2021's data doesn't include detailed race information.

But some in the Asian-American community say that these types of crimes often go unreported, and there's been an underlying sense of fear amid the pandemic. "In the last year, absolutely. Things have definitely gotten worse. There are moments where I feel a little nervous when I'm entering public spaces," Yu said.

The suspect in Tuesday's Atlanta spa killings which left eight people dead, including eight Asian-American woman, says he was motivated by a sex addiction, not race. Still, the incident is resonating within the community.

"Right now we are having to deal with our own particular issue. So I don't see the possibility of erasing race out of this particular situation that happened in Atlanta," Yu said.

The organization Stop AAPI Hate has been tracking incidents of violence, harassment, and discrimination aimed at Asian Americans since the pandemic began.

Nationwide, they've documented 3,795 incidents between March 19th, 2020 and February 28th 2021.

"It happens across the world, but it happens in Phoenix as well," said Phoenix entrepreneur Tony Ce.

Ce says that over the last year he's been worried about his mom. "She finds the best out of people. And for her to be out there, with these attacks happening against elder Asians. It worries worries me."

Those in the Valley's Asian-American community say now is the time to come together and support Asian-owned businesses. "Come out. Come visit us. Come join us be apart of our community. We're open, we're welcoming, and we want you to be apart of it," said Vicente Reid, CEO of the Asian Chamber of Commerce.

There'll be a candlelight vigil this Friday at the Arizona State Capitol in honor of those killed in Atlanta, along with other victims of anti-Asian hate.