PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Zoo and Changing Hands Bookstore will welcome Chelsea Clinton to the zoo on Monday, April 15 to talk about her new children's book "Don't Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Around the Globe."
In addition to introducing kids to 12 endangered animals, Clinton's new book offers tips on how to protect these animals and others.
The former first-daughter will also be available for signing purchase copies of her book at the event.
With doors opening at 4:45 p.m. and the event beginning promptly at 5:30 p.m., seating is at a first come, first served basis. Tickets are available here and on Eventbrite.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to Phoenix Zoo's native species conservation programs, initiatives to actively increase the populations of Arizona's threatened and endangered animals.
For more book and ticket information, call (602) 274-0067.
