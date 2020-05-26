PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Zoo is preparing to reopen to the public in mid-June.
If you are a Zoo Member you can visit the zoo on June 13 and June 14. The general public will be able to enter on June 15. The daily zoo hours will be from 7 a.m. to noon.
Here are some of the changes you can expect per the zoo:
- We will be managing capacity each day at the Zoo to allow for recommended social distancing. Given our large footprint, and a 5-hour timespan, we have established an initial attendance cap of 2,500 guests each day.
- Tickets MUST be purchased in advance for a specific day. This can be done online at phoenixzoo.org beginning on June 1.
- Members also must reserve a specific day in advance to visit. This can be done online at phoenixzoo.org beginning June 1.
- To promote a healthy environment for our guests and staff, acrylic guards have been installed at various locations around Zoo grounds. In areas where acrylic guards are not feasible, staff will be wearing a protective face shield.
- All Zoo staff will be wearing masks. Guests are welcome to wear masks during their visit to the Zoo, however, we will not be mandating that you do so.
- Strollers, wheelchairs and electric convenience vehicle rentals will be sanitized before and after each use.
- You will find more than 50 hand sanitizing stations conveniently located throughout the park for your use.
Some exhibits will not be open on June 15 for your safety including Camel Rides, Stingray Bay, Giraffe Encounter, Harmony Farm Goat Yard, and more.
If you have more questions, please visit Phoenix Zoo's website here.