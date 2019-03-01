PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix Zoo euthanized its 16-year-old female Sumatran tiger, Suriya, on Friday.
The tiger has had years of health problems, including an inflammatory eye condition and skin infection.
The Zoo released the following statement about her health:
"It is with deep sadness and after much discussion between keeper and veterinary staff, that the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize our 16-year-old female tiger, Suriya (SIR-EYE-UH) today. Keeper staff and our veterinary staff have shown great dedication with trying to manage health challenges over the past couple of years.
Most notably, Suriya has had a chronic inflammatory eye condition that has required several ophthalmic surgeries and extensive medical treatment over the last two years.
Recently, she developed a serious skin infection as well as kidney failure, the latter which is commonly found in cats of all sizes (domestic and wild). Despite repeated anesthesia for the administration of intravenous treatments for the infection and intravenous fluids for her kidneys, it has not significantly improved her condition."
Suriya came to the Phoenix Zoo in 2015 from the Oklahoma City Zoo. Zoo staffers said she was a "shy, but sassy cat, as well as a beautiful cat with a personality to match. Her little quirks and stubbornness won the hearts of her keepers."
Staffers say one of Suriya's favorite activities was eating fish but leaving the heads for her keepers to clean!
The tiger excelled at sleeping upside down and turning her scratching logs into pillows.
"Everything about Suriya will be missed from her bright white whiskers to the black tip of her tail," said a statement from the Zoo. "Her keepers cherished every moment with her and will never forget all the lessons she taught them."
Suriya was just over 16 years old. The median life expectancy for Sumatran tigers is 18.4 years of age.
The Zoo currently has two Sumatran tigers; 14-year-old male, Jai, (JAY) and a four-year-old female, Dari. Sumatran tigers are solitary animals and only come together for breeding.
Visitors can find both Jai and Dari in Isle of the Tiger along the Tropics Trail.
