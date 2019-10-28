PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix Zoo has lost one of its most-beloved longtime residents.
Biko, the zoo's spotted-neck otter, has died at the age of 20.
Zoo vets and keepers have been closely monitoring Biko for the past couple of months, after he started suffering from weakness in his rear legs and other age-related issues.
In recent weeks, his condition worsened, keeping him from swimming and navigating his pool.
After much discussion with his caretakers and vet staff, it was decided to humanely euthanize Biko.
Biko was rescued from the wild in 2002. He was found with fragments of buckshot lodged in his head, but luckily, he didn't suffer any significant medical issues.
The San Diego Zoo first offered Biko a home, and he lived there for two years before making his way to the Phoenix Zoo in 2004.
Once at the zoo, Biko quickly settled in and immediately became a fan favorite along with his lifelong mate, Kima.
"Their days together consisted of several playful laps around the pool after breakfast, with a visit to the “falls,” followed by some very pleasurable basking on a log and a fair amount of fastidious grooming," according to the Zoo.
Biko is also known for occasionally letting loose and rolling in a dirt pile, wiggling about with glee.
Zoo officials say one of Biko’s most endearing qualities was his high-pitched, versatile “beep-beep” vocalization.
Sometimes those beeps were just a quick demand for dinner.
"Promptly at 4 p.m. each day, Biko & Kima would begin beep-beeping adamantly as if to say, 'Waiter! Waiter!' with their spotted bibs tucked in & heads held high," reads a tweet from the zoo. "Other times, Biko’s beep-beep took on a stronger urgency, like when he was arguing with some squirrel interloper that had the nerve to sit on the roof of his house and taunt him incessantly."
And sometimes that beep-beep was a call for Kima to return to his side.
Biko lived his life to the fullest, reaching a grand old age of 20 years, far surpassing the eight years (or less) that he might have lived in the wild.
"We will never forget our adorable boy & his cute, whiskered face," tweeted the zoo.
We will never forget our adorable boy & his cute, whiskered face. Thank you, Biko, for allowing us all to bask in your light.(11/11) pic.twitter.com/sTpdwqyPbz— Phoenix Boo 👻 (@PhoenixZoo) October 27, 2019